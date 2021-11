NRS Brakes recently released new brake pads for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model 3.

NRS-EV are premium galvanized brake pads engineered specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles. Using zinc-plating, patented NRS mechanical attachment technology and best-in-class friction, the pads are uniquely designed to eliminate the corrosive effects of reduced moisture dissipation that is common to regen vehicle brake pads.