Automotive companies step up to assist health workers

Manufacturers in the automotive industry are stepping up to assist medical workers and first responders during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many automakers have offered to help supply the medical community with needed equipment and supplies. Ventilators and N95 masks are at the top of the list of urgently needed stock.

Companies like Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, GM, Subaru, and Tesla are figuring out ways to supply some.

Fiat-Chrysler, for example, has begun converting one of its manufacturing plant to produce face masks for donation to first responders and healthcare workers. The first machinery has been delivered and installed with supply and donation coming on stream in the coming weeks.

In Canada, the federal government has opened discussions with manufacturers on how they can step in to fill critical shortages of medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus, including the possibility of switching over their production lines from goods such as auto parts.

SpiderTech, a sister company of Canadian brake manufacturer NRS Brakes, has adapted its line of kinesiology tape to protect health care workers, who have been thrust into extremely difficult working conditions.

In addition to the emotional and physical stress, the risk of contagion forces them to wear medical masks for prolonged periods of time, leading to skin irritation and uncomfortable abrasions.

SpiderTech, with manufacturing in Toronto, Ont., worked with health care professionals to find a way to protect skin using the company’s Gentle Mini i-STRIPS. The strips not only protect the skin under the mask and goggles, but help create a tighter seal.

And when face masks are in short supply, the kinesiology tape can be used to DIY a comfortable and functional face mask.

Check out the VIDEO below.