NRS launches brakes for Ford, Lincoln

Certain Ford and Lincoln vehicle owners now have the option of using NRS Brakes.

The company recently launched new galvanized brake pads designed exclusively for the following makes and models: 2017-2020 Ford Fusion, 2015-2020 Ford Edge, 2017-2019 Ford Escape, 2017-2019 Lincoln Continental, 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX, 2018-2020 Lincoln MKZ and the 2019-2020 Lincoln Nautilus.

Brake pads for the Ford and Lincoln models have undergone rigorous testing in one of the world’s most advanced brake testing labs to ensure quality, efficiency and performance.