NRS expands brake pad lineup

NRS Brakes announced an addition to its Galvanized Brake Pad lineup.

The introduction of part number NS2304 represents over 630,000 vehicles on the road. These brake pads are built using NRS galvanized steel and incorporate OE-specified mechanical fusion technology.

Expanded coverage includes the Lexus RX350 (2023) and RX350H (2023-2025), Toyota Highlander (2020 – 2024) and Grand Highlander (2024 – 2025).

The kit includes brake pads, rubber noise cancelling posting inserts and brake caliiper hardware.