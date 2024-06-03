NRS adds new brake pad for Tesla

NRS Brakes announced the launch of Brake Pad X, which it says is the lightest brake pad in the world.

Available to order now for Tesla vehicles and engineered by NRS Brakes, the new addition features a composite BIMETAL of aluminum and stainless-steel backplate, powered by the award-winning NUCAP Retention System (NRS).

“Our bimetal composite advancement marks a new era in braking and manufacturing. The mechanical fusion of steel and aluminum significantly reduces weight while maintaining tensile strength,” said Montu Khokhar, CEO of NRS Brakes. “Powered by the NUCAP Retention System, this innovation enables unmatched reliability and efficiency that surpasses traditional attachment methods like welding or adhesives. It’s a game-changer for manufacturing across industries, including space exploration.”