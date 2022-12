NRS Brakes added 18 new part numbers that will cover 11.7 million vehicles with its galvanized Premium Brake Pads line.

Vehicles now covered range from the 2003-2006 Infinity FX35 all the way up to the 2021-2022 Ford F-150. Makes include vehicles from Jeep, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia and Audi. The company has added new 2022 Genesis G70 and Kia Stinger to its galvanized brake lineup.

Brake kits include abutment hardware and caliper piston cushions.