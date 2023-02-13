NRS adds galvanized brakes for Ford Lightning

NRS Brakes has added brake kits for 2021-2023 Ford F-150 pickup trucks, including the first F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The brake kits cover both front and rear applications for 1.6 million vehicles.

“The galvanized steel at the heart of all NRS Brakes pads helps provide longer life which is an advantage for all applications, especially electric vehicles like the Lightning which rely less on hydraulic braking than internal-combustion-engine vehicles,” said Montu Khokar, CEO of NRS Brakes. “As EV vehicle brakes are used less, corrosion builds up; this is not an issue with NRS Brakes which do not corrode.”

Galvanized steel incorporates Pace Award-winning, patented NRS friction-attachment technology. The result is a quiet and long-lasting brake pad. The galvanized steel backing plates outlast the friction.