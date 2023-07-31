NGK adds new ignition coil part numbers

There are 161 new ignition coil part numbers now available from Niterra Canada, formerly NGK Spark Plugs Canada.

The new part numbers, sold under the company’s NGK brand, add coverage for more than eight million domestic, European, and Asian vehicles in operation. Total vehicle coverage now reaches more than 21 million vehicles across the ignition coil program.

“We are excited to grow our industry leading ignition program with this expansion of our coil lineup. Niterra is committed to providing high performance, premium products with outstanding value to our customers,” said Mark Gibson, national sales and marketing manager. “These new coils feature OEM or better quality fit, finish and performance, and pair naturally with our best-in-class spark plug program.”