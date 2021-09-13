New wrenches and screwdrivers for EVs

Cementex has expanded its line of double-insulated torque wrenches and screwdrivers for the electric vehicles industry. The expanded product line allows the user to select the proper tool for the job.

The tools have proprietary two-layer insulation, which offers the greatest possible personal safety for environments in and around energized equipment. These premium-quality tools are rated for applications to 1000 VAC and 1500 VDC and meet or exceed the requirements of OSHA, NFPA 70E and CSA Z462.

The double-insulated torque wrenches feature a low-friction torque control mechanism that produces accurate readings in either direction, as well as two calibration adjustments (major and fine) permitting easy and precise torque settings.

The double-insulated torque screwdrivers feature an anti-backlash design for repeatability and a precision micrometre scale calibrated in inch-pounds, in increments of 1 inch-lb.