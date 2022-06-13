New wrench kit for sensors

Mueller-Kueps is now carrying the Sensor Wrench Kit, No. 457 720.

The product is available based on demand from automotive technicians. The drop-forged kit works for exhaust sensors, brake lines, power steering lines and more. It includes sizes from 13mm to 19mm and features a stepped flange for easier access to lines.

One side of the wrench can be used for maximum torque while the other with the flex head is for narrow spaces.

Technicians can use the wrenches on NOX, exhaust temperature and oxygen sensors. Both ends of the wrench have inner hex to reduce slipping. An extra lip provides increased strength.