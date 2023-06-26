New wipers from Continential

Continental has released the ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades with a blade composition that resists UV light and harsh environmental conditions to remain flexible and provide exceptionally long service life.

The synthetic rubber formula delivers all-weather performance, even at high speeds and extreme temperatures.

It features a dual-point coupler design that provides uniform contact with the windshield, to help eliminate streaking.

The wiper blades are available for front and rear applications and are designed to be year/make/model-specific, so no adapters are needed. Front wiper coverage includes 14 part numbers with sizes from 15-28 inches, while rear wiper coverage consists of 19 part numbers available in 10-16-inch sizes.