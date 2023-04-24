New window assemblies from ZF

ZF Aftermarket announced 56 different new part numbers for Lemförder window regulators, motors and related assemblies for various 1999-2018 Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Volvo models. The full line of Lemförder window regulators includes more than 1,800 SKUs covering 95 percent of the aftermarket. ZF Aftermarket plans to release 300 more in North America in 2023.

The company expanded its parts offerings in Q1, including OE braking, suspension and steering components for Ford, Dodge Hyundai, Toyota and other vehicle models, as well as ZF Lifeguard E-fluids for BMW and Mercedes-Benz hybrid vehicles.