New website promotes Shad’s R&R golf tournament

Shad’s R&R, the aftermarket golf tournament that has raised over $5.2 million for muscular dystrophy research, now has a web page to help spread its message and raise donations.

The beautifully designed website, www.shadsrr.ca, features a wealth of information about the tournament, its beginnings, and its successes over the years.

The tournament is the largest single day fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada and far and away the largest tournament in the Canadian automotive aftermarket.

Started by a small group of industry executives in 1973, SHAD’s R&R is next scheduled for June 11. Given current concerns about coronavirus, if it goes ahead as planned on that date, organizers are expecting close to 300 industry leaders from across Canada and the U.S. to set competition aside for a day to focus on changing the lives of those afflicted with neuromuscular disorders.

www.shadsrr.ca