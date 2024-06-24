New updates to AB Magique

AB Magique has released its latest version with a new catalogue included.

The 2024.003 version, available as of June 10 for Canada, includes the latest Nexpart Catalogue. This update will enable numerous North American workshops, including Bumper to Bumper, UniPro, ASX, VIP STOP, Auto Mecano, Certified Auto Repair and OCTO, to utilize the new platform.

This version of AB Magique offers several new features. Users can select multiple points of sale for purchasing parts and benefit from a colour-coded system that quickly indicates whether a part has been ordered and its origin. It also allows for the creation of a single order for all selected stores in an estimate and prevents duplicate orders. Additionally, users will have access to both the virtual warehouse and inventory and can obtain recommended labour times for jobs.

These features are available for free in the AB Magique 2024.003 software, which can be downloaded from www.vlcom.com or by calling 1-800-268-4044 #108 for a free trial version.