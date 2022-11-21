New TMPS Redi-Sensor

Continental recently released its new Redi-Sensor SE10008 Multi-Application TPMS Sensor. It provides coverage for BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, GM, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes, Nissan, Smart, Subaru and Volvo models from 2012-2022.

The SE10008 features a metal clamp-in mounting stem and is compatible with autolearning, pressure by position, and tire fill alert systems. It also reduces the number of sensor SKUs. Overall applications coverage for the SE10008 is more than 24.2 million vehicles in operation.

The sensor comes ready to install and requires no added sensor programming or cloning. It is preprogrammed at the factory, follows existing OE standards, and works with most major TPMS scan tool.