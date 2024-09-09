subscribe
New tank additive from Aisin

Adam Malik

Aisin has expanded its product line to include EFI Tank Additive for gasoline engines only.

After being added to the fuel tank and while the vehicle is running, the AISIN EFI Tank Additive removes carbon deposits, which can easily build up in older cars used for short distance driving, and restores the vehicle’s performance. AISIN EFI Tank Additive cleaner helps consumers perform preventive maintenance, and cleans fuel injectors, intake valves and the combustion chamber while the vehicle is being driven.

The benefits of AISIN EFI Tank Additive include improved fuel mileage, restoration of drivability and improvement in acceleration and acceleration response, elimination of rough idling, knock prevention, prevention of carbon deposits from accumulating and improved vehicle performance.

“Consumers can be assured that the formulation of this product provides the highest level of cleaning allowable in pursuit of increased drivability and performance,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior sales manager, aftermarket division at Aisin World Corp. of America

