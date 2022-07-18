New stick light from Milwaukee

The RedLithium USB Stick light with magnet from Milwaukee Tool effectively replaces alkaline and low-capacity flashlights. It provides heavy-duty equipment mechanics, automotive mechanics and technicians with a premium lighting solution for general task and inspection work.

It offers utility lighting for tight spaces. The light is designed with 220 degrees of vertical light head rotation. It is paired with a slim light blade design and inspection light.

The light features four output modes with front, back, dual and inspection. It provides 550 lumens and can be paired with the RedLithium USB Stick Light Charging Dock.

It’s IP54 rated for protection from most chemicals found in the shop or on-site and impact resistant for drops up to six feet.

It will be available in September 2022.