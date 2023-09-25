New steel jacks from OTC

OTC has released the S012, 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands which come with increased strength and safety in vehicle holding. The stands are universal for most vehicles and ideal for mid-size, heavy-duty vehicles.

The S012 stands are formed and welded with a steel base, including a steel support column featuring 12 locking positions for versatility and increased holding strength. The form-fit, flat-top horseshoe style saddle design and wide steel base ensures stability. Welded foot pads resist sinking into soft ground or asphalt, while the durable baked-enamel finish resists corrosion.

The stands meet or exceed the newest ASME PASE-2019 safety standards for portable automotive service equipment. This includes a pin-style adjustment design with more contact points for increased holding strength and safety. They’re sold as a pair.