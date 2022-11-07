New rotors from Advics

Advics, member of the AISIN Group of companies, is adding 67 brake rotors, proving coverage for about 28 million vehicles in operation.

Each rotor is certified high-carbon and fully coated, offering premium protection against rust and corrosion.

“We are always excited to broaden the coverage for our customers, allowing them to service more vehicles with ultra-premium quality parts,” said Gil Pulliam, senior manager of the aftermarket department for ADVICS. “These certified high-carbon brake rotors provide better fade resistance, optimal performance and power, and we can’t wait for shops to start servicing customer vehicles with this incredible product.”

All new part numbers from the brake rotor product line expansion are currently in stock at AISIN warehouses in the U.S. and are available for immediate purchase.