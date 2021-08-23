New Raybestos brake parts

Raybestos has added to its line of premium quality brake components.

Its parent company First Brands Group announced new part numbers for late-model passenger vehicles and last-mile delivery (LMD) vehicles in categories such as brake pads, rotors, cables, master cylinders and wheel cylinders.

More than 100 new Raybestos part numbers are available for vehicle applications ranging from economy to luxury, including Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

“The latest part number additions to the Raybestos line expands the coverage of popular late model vehicles, and new numbers for last-mile delivery vehicles have also been added,” said Kristin Grons, senior marketing manager at First Brands Group. “Brake service has become more important for these essential, stop-and-go vehicles as consumers have come to rely on LMD carriers to deliver vital goods and services. We will continue to review and add coverage to ensure that we meet the needs of our customers.”