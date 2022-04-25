New prybars for techs

Milwaukee Tool has announced an expansion to its selection of hand tool solutions for automotive technicians with new pry bars.

Milwaukee is offering the pry bars in its current four-piece Pry Bar Set as individual products. These tools are designed for up to 40 per cent more prying strength.

As an open stock product, each metal pry bar comes available in eight-, 12-, 18- and 24-inch options. All feature I-Beam design for the added strength, an all-metal core and a built-in hammer-ready strike cap to improve durability. The pry bars come with a tri-lobe handle and a chrome finish for corrosion resistance and easy cleaning.

These will be available at certified Milwaukee distributors in May 2022.