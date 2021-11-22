New product offers oxygen, moisture protection for shipping, storage

Given the delays in shipping, products are at risk from moisture and oxygen damage that can occur during shipping and long-term storage.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America is introducing the RP System to help protect metals from corroding, retain long-term efficacy of agricultural products, as well as protect parts from other forms of oxygen- or moisture-based degradation.

The RP System works by placing target items that are being shipped or stored into a gas barrier bag that withstands oxygen and moisture penetration. A customized RP agent composed of oxygen- and moisture-absorbing compounds is inserted into the bag. An oxygen indicator can also be included to enable instant verification of oxygen levels. The bag is then hermetically sealed to create an environment in which oxygen and moisture are virtually eliminated, in some cases for up to 10 years of storage.

“The timing could not be better for introducing the RP System to the North American marketplace,” said Sean Heal, sales and marketing general manager at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America. “Keeping products safe at a time of extended shipping delays is more important than ever before, and the RP System offers additional manufacturing benefits and cost-savings because of the long-term protection it provides for storing all types of products in immaculate condition.”