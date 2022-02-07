New primer surfacer from PPG

PPG introduced its new Envirobase ECP35 2.1 VOC High Production Surfacer for the U.S. and Canadian automotive refinish markets.

It has been developed for use with the PPG Envirobase High Performance waterborne system. The primer surfacer requires only two to three minutes of flash time between coats. It’s ready to sand after one hour of air drying. Force drying takes 15 minutes.

The product is compatible with current PPG Envirobase reducers and undercoat hardeners. It also offers a 4:1:1 mix ratio, built-in guide coat and gloss holdout.

“Our latest advanced primer surfacer offers a dry film build of 1.5-2.0 mils per coat, easy sandability and quick-dry efficiency — all of which contribute to excellent throughput performance and reduced cycle times,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG’s brand manager for collision and automotive refinish. “Without question, ECP35 High Production Surfacer is ideal for today’s production-minded shops.”