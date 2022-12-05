New powersport LEDs from Lumileds

Lumileds is launching a new line of LED upgrade retrofits for fog light and powersports headlight applications.

They produce a cool colour temperature of up to 6000K with a bright white light performance for snowmobiles, ATVs, UTVs and other off-road vehicle applications to provide a safer driving and riding experience.

The line includes 12 SKUs and is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems.

The bulbs feature Philips ‘AirCool’ technology with two types of heat dissipation. A built-in fan helps to actively cool the LED and electronics. An aluminum heat sink further dissipates heat and maximizes airflow around the components. The bulbs provide a lifetime of up to 2,000 hours.