New polishers from Milwaukee

Two new polishers for polishing and heavy correction applications have been released by Milwaukee Tool.

The M18 Fuel 15mm and 21mm Random Orbital Polishers are replacements for corded tools. It was designed with ergonomics in mind to deliver all-day comfort and more control. The polishers produce low levels of vibration and noise, allowing users to hold the tool comfortably for longer periods of time, decreasing user fatigue and increasing daily productivity.

The backing plates stay cool during application which allows for all-day, heavy-duty use with minimal risk of surface or paint damage. Both polishers were designed with a variable speed trigger featuring an 8-position speed dial and trigger lock-on button.

Users can expect up to 53 minutes of standard polishing time, and up to 20 minutes of runtime when completing heavy-correction applications.