New Philips LED lightbars

Philips has expanded its Ultinon Drive 5000 series of LED lightbars to include eight models.

The series now features 10-, 20-, and 30-inch lightbars in both single and double-row versions, as well as 40- and 50-inch double-row configurations. These lightbars are designed for off-road use, featuring scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses, DT waterproof electrical connections, and corrosion-free, stainless steel mounting brackets. The single-piece assemblies are rated IP68/IP69K for water and dust resistance and IK07 for impact resistance.

The Ultinon Drive 5000 series lightbars offer illumination patterns ranging from 426 to 833 yards, depending on the model. They combine spot and flood light beam patterns to enhance visibility both far and wide, with a light colour of up to 6500 K for improved driving safety. Additionally, these lightbars are engineered to avoid electrical interference with other vehicle functions.

The specific models in the series include the 10-inch double row UD5015L X1, 10-inch single row UD5011L X1, 20-inch double row UD5013L X1, 20-inch single row UD5012L X1, 30-inch double row UD5016L X1, 30-inch single row UD5014L X1, 40-inch double row UD5017L X, and 50-inch double row UD5018L X1.

“The Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 series LED lightbars were designed for off-roaders who demand maximum performance and long-life durability,” said Aubry Baugh, Lumileds senior manager and aftermarket marketing leader for North America. “They’re built to take on everything from the toughest off-road adventures to power washing the vehicle afterwards.”