New part numbers from Mevotech

Mevotech has added 188 new part numbers, including 38 aftermarket firsts.

This recent addition expands Mevotech’s TTX, Supreme and Original Grade product catalogues. Extending up to the 2023 vehicle model year, this release covers domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, vans, SUVs and EVs.

The new part numbers include ﬁrst-to-market components, such as control arms for newer 2021-2023 Ford F-150 and F-150 Lightning models from the TTX and Supreme lines. These components are designed with exclusive features for improved part service life and increased overall durability.

Additionally, Mevotech announced the introduction of TTX steering idler and pitman arms, featuring three new part numbers applicable to a wide range of popular 1999-2023 GM light and medium duty pickup trucks, vans and SUVs.