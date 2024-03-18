New offerings from Mevotech

Mevotech has added 237 new part numbers, including 36 aftermarket firsts.

The latest product release expands Mevotech’s premium TTX, Supreme, and Original Grade product offerings. The expansion adds coverage for domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs and EVs up to model year 2023.

Highlights include front L/R upper control arm for 2021-2023 Ford F-150s, 2022-2023 Ford Lightnings and 2021-2023 Ford Broncos. A front L/R lower is now available for 2019-2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s & 2019-2023 GMC Sierra 1500s.

There are also additional applications for 2023-2021 Cadillac Escalades, 2023-2021 Cadillac Escalade ESVs, 2023-2021 Chevrolet Suburbans, 2023-2021 Chevrolet Tahoes, 2023-2021 GMC Yukons and 2023-2021 GMC Yukon XLs.