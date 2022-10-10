New North American head for Nissens

Thermal, efficiency and emissions system components manufacturer Nissens announced Jeff Hansen as the new president of Nissens North America.

The move was effective Oct. 1. Hansen was most recently the company’s sales director.

He takes over from Peter Henry, who will continue work with Nissens North America on a part time basis as an executive consultant to help streamline a smooth and successful management transition.

“I am delighted to be able to place the leadership of this fast-growing organization in the hands of someone with Jeff’s expertise and experience,” Henry said in an announcement. “Jeff is a results-focused leader with a strong background in strategic business development, plan execution, and business strategy.”

Before joining Nissens, Hansen spent several years at Valeo as director of aftermarket sales for North America.

“I am honored to be selected to lead the North America division for Nissens,” Hansen said in the announcement. “Our team is passionate about continuing to distinguish Nissens as an essential provider of key climate, engine cooling, and efficiency and emissions system parts to our valued channel partners. I look forward to working with our product marketing, engineering, and manufacturing teams to provide our customers with the highest-quality products and best-in-class service that they’ve come to expect from Nissens.”