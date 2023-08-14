Auto Service World
News   August 14, 2023   by Adam Malik

New multi-cleaner from Mueller-Kueps

Mueller-Kueps’ new Multi-Cleaner is meant to easily clean brakes, exhaust and more.

It comes with replaceable heads so users don’t need to buy multiple tools. The tool comes with two different sized attachments: 40 mm and 50 mm.

The abrasive reduces the time spent cleaning, quickly removing rust, corrosion and dirt without excessive material removal. The heads are in a trapezoidal shape for multiple cleaning options, either by the angled sides or the flat top.

The 2-component handle provides added comfort.

