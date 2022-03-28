New Mueller-Kueps mini composite tool

The latest generation mini composite tool from Mueller-Kueps has been released.

The Micro Die grinder with “Bionigrip” is used for precise grinding and milling with a variable speed twist throttle to provide speed control. This tool features maximum concentricity through its precision collet, minimal vibration and less kickback. It provides a low noise level and easy handling from the “Bionigrip” surface.

The carbide milling and grinding burrs 5-piece kit (No. 297 001/KIT5) complete the tool. These allow the user to drill out hard metals such as broken taps or drill bits. These can also drill out broken bolts, cut through the outer race of a bearing, grind bumpers, dashboards and more.