New LoadLifter from Air Lift

Air Lift Company has introduced a new LoadLifter 5000 kit for lifted 2017-2022 Ford F-250/F-350 SRW 4WD models. Air Lift air spring kits enhance the vehicle’s existing suspension, eliminating squat and common towing or hauling issues like poor headlight aim, unresponsive steering, body roll and bottoming out. This allows for safer and more comfortable towing or hauling.

“From smaller half-ton trucks all the way up to 1-ton trucks and beyond, we see frequent issues with towing and hauling no matter the truck’s size,” said Cody Wolgamott, product marketing manager at Air Lift.

The LoadLifter 5000 (PN 57409) provides up to 5,000 lbs. of load-leveling capacity with double-bellow air springs, upper and lower roll plates and ultra-high-strength nylon end caps.