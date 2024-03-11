New line of Philips work lights

Lumileds has introduced the new line of Philips Xperion 3000 LED work lights.

The Xperion 3000 LED work lights include advanced features that make the lights more useful to DIYers and auto service professionals alike. They’re IK and IP rated for resistance to impact, water and dust. Their grip surfaces retain excellent grip even in the presence of grease and oils. Many of the Xperion 3000 work lights are equipped with integrated magnets and 360° rotating hooks, leaving hands free for the job.

The line includes 10 work lights, nine of which are powered by rechargeable lithium batteries.

“Our new Philips Xperion 3000 LED work lights provide professional quality and lighting performance at price points that most any DIYer can afford,” said Aubry Baugh, senior manager, aftermarket marketing leader, NA. We anticipate strong demand for the lights as they represent an excellent combination of value, quality, and performance.”