New lights for commercial vehicles from Philips

The new Philips MasterDuty headlight bulbs help deliver exceptional and long-lasting lighting performance on Class 2-8 commercial vehicles.

The lamps are designed to provide protection against mechanical shock and handle the extreme stress and vibration of rough terrain and damaged roadways. They can resist up to 13G; a key benefit is their exceptional vibration resistance.

The bulbs are available for the medium and heavy-duty truck markets. They have been engineered to withstand a wide range of vibration frequencies and feature a high-performance glass construction to handle extreme temperature and pressure changes.

“Our MasterDuty line gives commercial fleet operations an excellent advantage with extremely durable and long-lasting bulbs that not only helps save on maintenance costs, but also helps protect drivers by keeping them in compliance,” said Aubry Baugh, Lumileds product marketing manager.