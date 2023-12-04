New LED work lights from Philips

A new line of Philips Xperion 3000 LED work lights includes seven hand-held lights, two flood lights and headband headlamp.

The lights are IP-rated for resistance to impact, water and dust. Their grip surfaces retain excellent grip even in the presence of grease and oils. Many are equipped with integrated magnets and 360-degree rotating hooks.

Nine of the options are powered by rechargeable lithium batteries. The Xperion 3000 Pen eco is powered by three AAA batteries. The “Pillar” hand-held work light includes a main work light as well as a spotlight. The Xperion 3000 “Slim” is a hand-held light that features a folding light panel with main and spotlight illumination. The Xperion 3000 “Zoom” resembles a flashlight but features a tilting light with variable zoom focus and powerful magnetic mounting. The Xperion 3000 “Line” is a full-size professional style inspection light with hook and magnet mounting options. The Xperion 3000 “Pocket” is a palm-sized lamp with two output modes and a folding hang hook. The Xperion 3000 “Headlamp” is a wearable headband work light with two light sources and three output modes. The Xperion 3000 “Flood” is a small but powerful projector work light with three output modes. It can also be used as a power bank to run other devices. The Xperion 3000 “Penlight” combines a broad inspection light and a handy spotlight for tight spaces.

“Our new Philips Xperion 3000 LED work lights provide professional quality and lighting performance at price points that most any DIYer can afford,” said Aubry Baugh, senior manager and North America aftermarket marketing leader. “We anticipate strong demand for the lights as they represent an excellent combination of value, quality, and performance.”