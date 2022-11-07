New kit for Pentastar 3.6L exhaust manifolds

Technicians can make an on-the-vehicle exhaust manifold repair on 2011-2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Pentastar 3.6L V6 engines with ProMaxx Tool’s new kit.

It is designed to make those working on this engine more productive by reducing repair times by more than 50 percent. The kit is field-tested by experienced technicians and has proven to shorten the removal of fractured EMR bolts from nearly one hour to approximately 15 minutes per bolt.

The kit comes with all the necessary equipment to complete the job including premium machine-shop grade ProDrill Gold bit tooling, bushings, and fasteners.