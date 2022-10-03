New hammers from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has introduced a new line of automotive hammers designed to provide maximum efficiency on the jobsite.

The new Dead Blow, Steel Ball Peen and Dead Blow Ball Peen Automotive Hammers are backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Steel Ball Peen Hammer reduces vibration up to ten times. The peen end can shape, form, and spread metal, while the smooth face strikes punches and chisels. The Dead Blow Ball Peen Hammer combines the best of both worlds by allowing users to work in tighter areas where precision is needed with minimal rebound.