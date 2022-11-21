New GM for Léo Harley-Davidson

Groupe Park Avenue announced the appointment of Maggy Michaud as general manager of Léo Harley-Davidson.

She has been with the company, located on the South Shore of Montreal in Brossard, for 15 years. After serving as service department director, Maggy took over the reins of fixed operations more than a year ago “and has demonstrated a great deal of rigour, professionalism, and motivation to the team in place, guiding them through a post-pandemic year with ambitious results,” the announcement said.

“Over the years, she has distinguished herself through her skills and positive leadership. I am confident that she will be able to successfully meet the challenges that her team will face in the short, medium, and long term,” said Norman John Hébert, vice president and chief operating officer of Groupe Park Avenue.

“I am very excited to be taking on this new role with a dealership I am passionate about. It’s especially gratifying to take my place as a female leader in an industry that tends to be predominantly male,” Michaud said.

“I am very grateful for the trust placed in me by the management team of Groupe Park Avenue, and it will be a pleasure to develop and make the Harley-Davidson brand shine in the coming years.”