New gen Bright Knights LED headlight bulbs released

Transit is introducing a new generation of Bright Knights LED headlight bulbs, a better performing and longer-lasting replacement for its older line.

The 4,000-lumen LED bulbs feature a more compact design with a 360-degree adjustable beam. The bulbs fit most domestic and imported vehicles without the need for special tools, modifications or external drivers. The fanless design makes them run quieter, more durable and eliminates radio interferences, a common occurrence in models with fans.

“We are introducing this new and improved line of headlight bulbs to allow our customers to offer the best technology to promote the transition from halogen to LED headlights,” said Stephan Guay, president of Transit Inc. “Our 13 product numbers are suitable for 99% of vehicles on the market, making them very easy to stock in store. This product comes with a key to adjust the harness and plugs directly into the vehicle’s original socket. Each feature has been thought out to simplify handling as much as possible, both for our customers and for installers.”