New electric vehicle chargers coming to B.C.

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Langley, British Columbia.

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $150,000 investment to install 21 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Langley, B.C. to encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and provide British Columbians with more options to charge and drive their vehicles.

The Township of Langley is investing over $230,000, along with the Government of British Columbia’s CleanBC Go Electric Program‘s investment of $25,000, for the installation of the new chargers.

“More and more British Columbians are switching to electric vehicles to save on fuel costs and reduce air pollution,” said Bruce Ralston, British Columbia’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “Through CleanBC, we’re working with our partners to expand our EV charging network in Langley and across the province, make it easier for drivers to go electric and put B.C. on the road to a clean energy future.”

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program and the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Program, which support the government’s ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero emission by 2040.

“We are excited to add 21 new EV chargers to serve Township of Langley residents,” said Jack Froese, Mayor, Township of Langley. “This investment will accelerate progress on the Township’s Climate Action Strategy, which calls for half of passenger vehicle trips in the community to be sustainable by 2030 and for a zero-emission corporate fleet by 2040.”

Canada has invested more than $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more readily accessible. This includes establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play.

This investment supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government provides incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives are driven by Canada’s strengthened climate plan, which accelerates ZEV adoption with an additional $150 million for infrastructure and an additional $287 million in purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government supports green infrastructure projects will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada’s low-carbon future and gets us to net-zero emissions by 2050.