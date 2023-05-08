New drilling, driving tools from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has introduced a new M18 Fuel Drill and Impact Driver with One-Key. The M18 Fuel half-inch Hammer Drill with One-Key and M18 Fuel quarter-inch Hex Impact Driver with One-Key provides fast driving speeds, enhanced safety and advanced customization technology.

The hammer drill has 30 per cent more power, provides users with less bog down when drilling to improve productivity and efficiency on the job. At just 6.9 inches in length, this hammer drill is the shortest in its class.

The impact driver provides 30 per cent more speed than other manufacturers. With a Powerstate Brushless Motor, users can complete more applications back-to-back without losing speed or power.

Both tools can be synced wirelessly with their mobile device or desktop via the One-Key app. Users can upload data and history to create custom reports, identify where and when the tool was last seen, and track the utilization and service intervals of the tool.