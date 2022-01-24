New dispenser for microfibre towels

Hospeco Brands Group’s Shopserve microfiber towels are now available in a convenient dispensing box.

The 12-inch by 12-inch thin towels can remove dirt, dust and bacteria from surfaces requiring little to no chemicals. With the convenient dispensing box, the towels can be kept in areas where cleaning up or wiping down surfaces is a more constant undertaking.

The towels are disposable or can be laundered for limited reuse. They are made of polyester and polyamide. The fibres are more than 100 times smaller than human hair, creating a larger volume of fibres touching a surface compared to traditional cotton cloths.

The towels are non-linting, making them good for cleaning and polishing applications. They can also absorb grease and oil.