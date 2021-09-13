Auto Service World
News   September 13, 2021   by Adam Malik

New diesel bypass oil filter kits available

Frantz Filters now offers an expanded line of Duramax, Cummins and Powerstroke bypass oil filter kits.

The company now offers custom designed kits for the most common diesel-powered trucks and vans on the market.

The new kit applications include the Ford Powerstroke 6.7L, 7.3L, and dual model kit for the 6.0L/6.4L Powerstroke, and three separate 6.6L Duramax/GMC kits for years 2001-2016, 2017-2019 and the current 2020-2021. Frantz is also proud to introduce a kit for the 5.9L and 6.7L Cummins that can be configured based on model year.

With a 4.5-inch depth of filtration, the Frantz bypass filter kit filters engine oil 10 times finer than an OEM filter, down to 2 microns. The filter kit installs in under an hour and all necessary hardware is included. The kit is ideal for Class 1-3 trucks and SUVs, especially fleets that require many hours of idling or continual use where oil change maintenance intervals are frequent.

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*