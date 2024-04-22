New diag tools from Mahle

Mahle Aftermarket introduces the second generation of its workshop diagnostic tools, Mahle TechPro and Brain Bee Connex, featuring a completely redesigned user interface to enhance usability.

The update promises an intuitive navigation system that streamlines the diagnostic process, saving time for workshop teams.

Highlighting the launch is the smallest VCI connector with integrated DoIP technology, designed for flexible, internet-based diagnostics.

The tools also include easy-to-understand icons, video tutorials, and a new Smart Scan function providing extensive information on fault codes, including OEM service bulletins and repair tips. Additionally, the tools support the Mahle Cyber Security Pass, ensuring secure access to encrypted vehicle diagnostic data.

“Digitalization is finding its way into independent workshops,” said Philipp Grosse Kleimann, member of the Mahle management committee and head of the aftermarket business unit. “This makes it all the more important to provide teams with a diagnostic tool that meets the new requirements and supports them in their work. With TechPro 2, we’re making workshops fit for the digital future.”