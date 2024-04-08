New DEF cleaner from Rislone

Rislone introduced the DEF Crystal Clean, a cleaner designed for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems in diesel vehicles, aimed at restoring power and performance by eliminating crystal contaminants.

Specifically formulated to clean SCR systems safely and effectively, the product works on all vehicle sizes, dissolving crystal deposits throughout the entire system without voiding vehicle warranties.

Compatible with all UREA DEF/AdBlue fluids, it supports vehicles with various emission control devices. Usage varies by vehicle size, with a dosing guide provided for effective application.

“In Europe and other parts of the world where many passenger vehicles run on diesel fuel, SCR maintenance is more familiar and routine than in North America,” said Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of development. “But many diesel vehicles here have reached an age where SCR malfunctions are increasingly plaguing owners. We dedicated years of research to develop an effective solution to help our customers avoid costly SCR repair bills.”