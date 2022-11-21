New commercial lighting options from Lumileds

Lumileds announced the expansion of its Philips branded commercial lighting line with nine new parts added to its aftermarket incandescent and halogen bulb portfolio.

“Some of the most popular vehicle applications, such as the front park/turn signal lights for Ford F150, F250, F350, Bronco, and Bronco Sport do not have a commercial offering and can only be serviced with a dealer-only bulb sold in a blister pack. We’ve added these applications and more to our commercial portfolio to give customers better options,” said Aubry Baugh, Lumileds product marketing manager. “We are consistently listening and talking with our customers, so that we can address their needs, and these additions to our commercial portfolio will help create new service opportunities for technicians.”

The Philips-branded commercial lighting range offers OE replacement halogen headlight bulbs, halogen and incandescent sealed beam headlamps, and miniature bulbs for interior and exterior vehicle applications.

The new part numbers that have been added to the Philips branded commercial lighting portfolio include: 1156DCP, 214-2CP, 4257NACP, WT21WCP, WT21/7WCP, 7444CP, 7440NACP, 37.5H1C1, and H3-35WC1. The new parts provide application coverage for some of the most popular passenger vehicle makes on the road from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Lincoln. They will all be available in Q1 of 2023.