New clip popper from OTC

OTC released the 2495 Plastic Clip Popper as a wide-ranging solution for around the shop.

It works on all plastic fasteners and rivets to pry, grab, lift, squeeze, pull, collar and cut. This allows technicians to operate seamlessly and service a number of vehicles. The clip popper can be used on nearly any style of plastic fastener, clip, clamp, retainer, grommet, plug and more, including many other non-metallic fasteners found on a vehicle.

Other features include a specialized angled head to enhance “popping” leverage, even in hard-to-reach places; front edge tines to lift outside edges and internal stems; convex bottom for a secure grasp even for partially recessed fasteners; relief design prevents accidental cutting; pliers feature which allows lifting adjustment to a wide variety of fastener sizes; and spring-loaded handles return to closed position effortlessly and are rubber-dipped for a comfortable grip and tool control.