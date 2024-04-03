New CEO council for industry leaders

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers has announced the creation of the Aftermarket Suppliers CEO Council.

This new council is designed to be an exclusive forum for chief executives from various sectors of the automotive industry, including automotive, commercial vehicle and remanufacturing.

In an announcement, the group noted that the council is part of MEMA’s commitment to providing high-value networking opportunities, something members often cite as one of the key benefits of their membership. These platforms are designed enable industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions on topics that impact their businesses and the sector at large.

Scheduled to convene for its inaugural meeting on April 11 at The Henry Hotel, the council aims to foster deep discussions and provide actionable insights into shared challenges and opportunities within the industry. The event will begin with a networking reception at the Automotive Hall of Fame on April 10, aligning with the 2024 Vision Conference.

Throughout the year, the council plans to host both in-person and virtual gatherings, including roundtable discussions and an executive luncheon during the AAPEX show.

John Chalifoux, COO at MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and the council’s lead, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

“The launch of the CEO council marks a significant step forward in providing a dedicated and dynamic environment for top executives in the aftermarket sector,” he said in the announcement. “We look forward to fostering a community where industry leaders can come together as a trusted group of advisors.”