New Brunswick, P.E.I. deem auto repair essential

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have both identified identified automotive repair shops and gas stations as essential services during the current coronavirus outbreak.

In New Brunswick, Premier Blaine Higgs has invoked the province’s Emergency Measures Act, giving the government broad powers to enforce business closures and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Retail operations must close, with some exceptions, such as grocery stores, retailers of fuels, repair garages, post offices, financial and lending institutions, convenience stores, hardware and automotive parts, animal and fish feed providers, pharmacies, gas stations, NB Liquor and Cannabis NB.

All businesses required to stop admitting patrons are permitted to sell online or over the phone and to arrange delivery or pickup of purchases.

In Prince Edward Island, auto service is also on the list of essential personal services during the Covid-19 crisis.

The province released a list of service which, if interrupted “would endanger the life, health or personal safety of the whole or part of the population.”

P.E.I.’s full list can be found HERE.