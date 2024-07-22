New boom light from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the M18 Magnetic Extendable Boom Light.

It provides 2,500 Lumens and features three modes to manage output and run-time, depending on the needs of the job. When paired with an M18 XC5.0 Battery, the light provides day-long runtime with up to 12 hours of run-time on low.

It is designed with two articulating arms. The three swivel points deliver 900 degrees of vertical rotation and 890 degrees of horizontal rotation, providing complete light head adjustability. The light’s carrying handle also functions as a release mechanism for the strong magnetic base providing fast and secure adjustments to ferrous surfaces.

The light comes with a Protective Storage Boot, providing surface shielding when storing the light on toolboxes or sensitive surfaces. The protective storage boot has 2mm thick, tear-resistant and chemical-resistant rubber.